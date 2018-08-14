A terror suspect accused of deliberately crashing a car outside the Houses of Parliament has been identified and is believed to be from the Midlands, according to reports.
The man, in his late twenties, is being held in custody at a south London police station but is not co-operating with officers, counter-terrorism head Neil Basu said on Tuesday.
He was arrested on suspicion of terror offences after the silver Ford Fiesta he was driving collided with cyclists and pedestrians before crashing into security barriers outside the House of Lords just before 7.40am on Tuesday.
Basu said: “Given that this appears to be a deliberate act, the method and this being an iconic site, we are treating it as a terrorist incident and the investigation is being led by officers from the counter-terrorism command.”
Police have not released the name of the man yet but they have said he was not known to MI5 or counter-terror police.
They confirmed no one else was in the vehicle, which remains at the scene and is being searched. No weapons have been recovered, the statement said.
Video from a rooftop camera shows the moment the man crashed into barriers next to the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday morning.
The London Ambulance Service confirmed three people had been treated at the scene and two people had been taken to hospital.
One woman has “serious but not life-threatening” injuries and the other has since been discharged.