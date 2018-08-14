A terror suspect accused of deliberately crashing a car outside the Houses of Parliament has been identified and is believed to be from the Midlands, according to reports.

The man, in his late twenties, is being held in custody at a south London police station but is not co-operating with officers, counter-terrorism head Neil Basu said on Tuesday.

He was arrested on suspicion of terror offences after the silver Ford Fiesta he was driving collided with cyclists and pedestrians before crashing into security barriers outside the House of Lords just before 7.40am on Tuesday.