Westminster Terror Suspect Is Believed To Be British Citizen Of Sudanese Origin

The man detained on suspicion of terror offences after a car crashed outside the Houses of Parliament is believed to be a British citizen of Sudanese origin, a security service source has told Huffpost UK.

Early indications suggest the 29-year-old lives in the Sparkhill district of Birmingham after gaining British citizenship, the source, who did not want to be named, said.

The man was known to the police, but did not feature on any terror or security services watch list.

It appears he spent several hours in Birmingham and visited addresses there, which are now being searched for clues and possible associates.

The city has in recent years developed a reputation for being a backdrop to extremism, having been the home to an alleged Saudi financier of the 9/11 attacks, the birthplace of Britain’s first suicide bomber and the centre of the country’s first Al Qaida terror plot.