Westminster Terror Suspect Is Believed To Be British Citizen Of Sudanese Origin

The man detained on suspicion of terror offences after a car crashed outside the Houses of Parliament is believed to be a British citizen of Sudanese origin, a security service source has told Huffpost UK.
Early indications suggest the 29-year-old lives in the Sparkhill district of Birmingham after gaining British citizenship, the source, who did not want to be named, said.
The man was known to the police, but did not feature on any terror or security services watch list.
It appears he spent several hours in Birmingham and visited addresses there, which are now being searched for clues and possible associates.
The city has in recent years developed a reputation for being a backdrop to extremism, having been the home to an alleged Saudi financier of the 9/11 attacks, the birthplace of Britain’s first suicide bomber and the centre of the country’s first Al Qaida terror plot.
Police arrested the suspect after a Ford Fiesta crashed into cyclists and pedestrians at around 7.40am on Tuesday before smashing into a security barrier.
Both a man and woman who were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries have now been discharged.
Scotland Yard said the driver of the car is a 29-year-old man.
The Fiesta, registration number FL10 CWZ, was privately owned and travelled from Birmingham to London late on Monday night, arriving in the London area just after midnight this morning, Scotland Yard said.
The vehicle was in the Tottenham Court Road area from approximately 01:25 until 05:55 this morning, and was then driven around the Westminster and Whitehall area from approximately 06:00 until the incident at 07:37.
Roger Godsiff, the Labour MP for Birmingham Hall Green, said the suspect was from Birmingham.
He said: “Today’s attack at Westminster was carried out by an individual who is believed to have been living in my constituency in Birmingham.
“My deepest sympathies to the cyclists and pedestrians who were injured in the attack.
“I have told the police and security services that they have my total support in doing whatever is necessary to protect the public in London and Birmingham.”
Counter-terror police were searching a flat in Nottingham as they investigated the suspected attack.
The home being combed on Tuesday evening was in the Radford or Arboretum area of the city, the force added.
No other arrests have been made.