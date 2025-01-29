Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday drew ridicule and ire after she boldly declared during her first briefing as the new Trump White House press secretary:
“This administration believes that birthright citizenship is unconstitutional.”
Critics didn’t have to do too much work to point out that birthright citizenship is outlined, as follows, in the 14th Amendment: “All persons born or naturalised in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”
Michael Steele, the former chair of the Republican National Committee, wrote on social media: “And on what constitutional principle is this belief based?”
President Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, commented: “The Constitution is unconstitutional is quite a gauntlet to throw down.”
And Representative Summer Lee (Democrat, Pennsylvania) shared a screenshot of “the Literal Constitution.”
Trump signed an executive order to ban birthright citizenship on his first day back in office as part of his wider anti-immigrant agenda. The move faced an immediate legal challenge from Democratic-led states and last week a federal judge temporarily blocked it as “blatantly unconstitutional.”
Leavitt also received flack during her briefing debut for a highly-contested claim about America having previously sent $50 million worth of condoms to Gaza and for promising to tell “the truth from this podium every single day.”