Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday drew ridicule and ire after she boldly declared during her first briefing as the new Trump White House press secretary:

“This administration believes that birthright citizenship is unconstitutional.”

Critics didn’t have to do too much work to point out that birthright citizenship is outlined, as follows, in the 14th Amendment: “All persons born or naturalised in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

Michael Steele, the former chair of the Republican National Committee, wrote on social media: “And on what constitutional principle is this belief based?”

President Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, commented: “The Constitution is unconstitutional is quite a gauntlet to throw down.”

And Representative Summer Lee (Democrat, Pennsylvania) shared a screenshot of “the Literal Constitution.”

Trump signed an executive order to ban birthright citizenship on his first day back in office as part of his wider anti-immigrant agenda. The move faced an immediate legal challenge from Democratic-led states and last week a federal judge temporarily blocked it as “blatantly unconstitutional.”

Leavitt also received flack during her briefing debut for a highly-contested claim about America having previously sent $50 million worth of condoms to Gaza and for promising to tell “the truth from this podium every single day.”

And on what constitutional principle is this belief based? https://t.co/bHC09dLzOd — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) January 28, 2025

The Constitution is unconstitutional is quite a gauntlet to throw down.Karoline Leavitt: "The Trump administration believes that birthright citizenship is unconstitutional." — Mary L Trump (@maryltrump.bsky.social) 2025-01-29T06:11:56.805Z

We are pretending not to be able to read the literal text of the Constitution now. It has been 8 days. https://t.co/Mw5YvoFwLe — John Sadler (@John__Sadler) January 28, 2025

How can an Amendment in the Constitution be unconstitutional? https://t.co/SyuV9WXLlM — James Turner III (@JamesTurner3rd) January 28, 2025

She has the audacity to wear a cross. https://t.co/ZTKz212SCW — Tony Annett (@tonyannett) January 28, 2025

Republicans now mansplaining the constitution to the constitution. https://t.co/f2dyP8trJ0 — Reticulating Splines (@davidtiao) January 28, 2025

