WH Smith Apologises For Selling Toothpaste For £7.99 In Hospitals

In an interview with the same paper, Simon Stevens, head of the NHS, said: “These retailers should think again about jacked-up prices which affect poorly patients, their family visitors, and hardworking hospital staff.”

At a WH Smith outlet at Pinderfields Hospital, part of Mid Yorkshire Hospital trust, a 75g tube of Colgate toothpaste was on sale for £7.99, when the same product can be bought for 99p in Superdrug and £1 in Sainsbury’s.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Rachel Power, chief executive of the Patients Association, said: “When people are unwell and in hospital, and therefore unable to go elsewhere with any ease, they should be able to expect retailers not to exploit their situation for profit.”

A WH Smith spokesman told HuffPost UK: ““We would like to apologise to our customers for a small number of recent pricing errors in our system.

“The errors have now been rectified and the extra profits from these sales will be donated to charity.”