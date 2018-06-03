Devastating pictures showing the impact of discarded plastic bags on marine life have emerged, after a pilot whale died having swallowing 80.

Thailand’s Department of Marine and Coastal Resources found the whale last week in the south of the country, near the Malaysian border, unable to swim.

Officials tried to help the small male by covering it with a sunshade and attempting to use boats to help it float, the BBC reported.

The whale was nursed through the week but it died on Friday.

It was said to have suffered convulsions before vomited five plastic bags, according to the ABC.