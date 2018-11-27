What Controversial Celeb-Endorsed 'Detox Teas' Are Really Doing To Your Body

We do not need products to “detox” our bodies – our livers and kidneys have been doing that job just fine for millennia. Yet this doesn’t seem to be stopping some celebs cashing in on promoting “detox teas”, which are marketed as weight loss aids and usually aimed at women. Actor Jameela Jamil recently called out Cardi B for promoting the brand Teami and Khloe Kardashian for posting a paid partnership with Fat Tummy Co. In a tweet, Jamil said: “If you tell your fans to be thinner, you don’t love your fans. You don’t give a shit about them or their mental health or self worth.” To find out what detox teas really do to our bodies, HuffPost UK spoke to an NHS dietician and a registered nutritionist. Spoiler: it’s not pretty.

They got Cardi B on the laxative nonsense “detox” tea. GOD I hope all these celebrities all shit their pants in public, the way the poor women who buy this nonsense upon their recommendation do. Not that they actually take this shit. They just flog it because they need MORE MONEY pic.twitter.com/OhmTjjWVOp — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) November 24, 2018

Chloe Hall, a community dietician at Dorset Healthcare University NHS foundation trust, said detox teas do “very little if you’re lucky” and may leave you “running to the bathroom if you’re not”. “The ingredients in most of them are herbs and there is no evidence that they will help you lose weight,” she says. “Some of the products contain caffeine and if taken in excessive quantities caffeine can leave people feeling anxious, shaky and with heart palpitations.” Some detox teas contain an ingredient called senna, which is more problematic. Both Flat Tummy Co and Teami sell products containing the ingredients. The plant extract acts as a laxative, according to Laura Thomas PhD, a nutritionist registered with the Association for Nutrition. “It’s only intended to be used in the short term, usually around one week, to help relive the symptoms of constipation,” she explained. “Many of these products are sold in courses of 28-days – far more than the one-week recommendation.” Side effects of senna include stomach cramps and diarrhoea, particularly in those with irritable bowel syndrome, Thomas said. “Long-term diarrhoea can lead to dehydration which can be a risk for other health problems. Furthermore, prolonged use can lead to problems with the bowel working properly on its own,” she adds.

Oh my god you guys! This product that must also come with a personal trainer, a dietician and a plastic surgeon is on sale! All those things in one case of non FDA approved dog shit! fabulous! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/a9Qxu9jgxU — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) November 23, 2018