We Finally Know What Causes Covid Toes – But What Do They Look Like?

Dr Veronique Bataille, a consultant dermatologist and spokesperson for the British Skin Foundation, said: “Covid toe was seen very frequently during the early phase of the pandemic, but has been less common in the current Delta variant wave.

“That might be down to more people being vaccinated or having some protection against Covid from past infections. Presentations after vaccination are much rarer. Covid-related skin problems can appear quite a while after the acute infection and in people who have no other symptoms, so the link with the virus is sometimes not made.”

There’s no specific treatment for such lines and experts have said the marks tend to go back in time. It may take about six months for the nails – and lines – to grow out and disappear fully.

If they don’t grow out, or more appear, it might be worth speaking to a dermatologist or your GP about whether another underlying condition could be causing the problem.