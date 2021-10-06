1 In 10 Brits Will Have Diabetes By 2030 - Here's How To Cut Your Risk

Ways to cut down your risk of diabetes

Diabetes UK tells Huffpost:

Manage your weight

If you’re overweight or obese and are at high risk of type 2 diabetes, losing just 5% of your body weight can significantly reduce your risk. There are lots of ways you can lose weight and it’s about finding what works best for you.

Making healthier food choices and being more active are both positive ways to start making these changes. If you need help with managing your weight, a dietitian can help you. Your GP surgery may also be able to help you find weight management services in your local area.”

Eat a healthy and balanced diet

There’s no one special diet for all people at high risk of developing type 2 diabetes. But, the food and drink we have in our overall diet is linked to our risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

The good news is that by changing some of your food and drink choices, you can reduce your risk of type 2 diabetes. The following have been linked with a decreased risk:

Mediterranean diet

Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet

vegetarian and vegan diets

the Nordic diet

moderately cutting down on carbohydrates.

The charity said the following foods also have also been associated with a decreased risk: fruit and veg (including specifically green leafy veg, blueberries, grapes and apples), wholegrains, yogurt and cheese, and unsweetened tea and coffee.

Be more active

If you spend a lot of time sitting down, this is known as a sedentary lifestyle. Being sedentary is linked with an increased risk of type 2 diabetes.

So being active in your daily life can help to reduce your risk of type 2 diabetes. This doesn’t mean you need to take up a new sport or join the gym. You could make small changes so that you are being more active every day. Think about taking phone calls standing up, using stairs instead of the lift, and going for a walk on your lunch break.