Like Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck, We Got Married In Vegas

The couple’s big day spanned multiple locations – something they wouldn’t have been able to afford in the UK. From a chapel wedding they went to a garden in a downtown bar, visited a casino, ate in the private room of a restaurant, took photos of the bouquet toss by the Las Vegas sign and ended the night on a rooftop bar with views of the entire strip.

“I think a lot of people have this idea that Vegas can be very trashy and yes, it does have that side to it. But anywhere you’ve got such competition to be the best, actually, things can be really good quality,” Sophie said.

“The chapel was beautiful. The food was some of the best food I’ve had at a wedding – we had swordfish and steak. The whole day was just amazing.” In comparison, Laura McEwan and her husband Ian, from Birmingham, discovered the quieter side of Vegas at their October 2017 ceremony.