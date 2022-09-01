While the UK grapples with a wave of different crises, Boris Johnson has been touring the UK to mark the final days of his premiership.
The outgoing prime minister is set to be replaced next week, on September 6, and so to celebrate, he has been taking plenty of photo opportunities.
The cost of living crisis, skyrocketing energy bills, a looming recession, inflation at a 40-year-high, the NHS’ struggles, the national strikes and the possibility of winter blackouts have all taken a backseat ever since Johnson announced he would be resigning from No.10 in early July.
While he refused to let another senior politician take over as “caretaker” prime minister, Johnson vowed that the country would still be looked after.
In that time, he has gone on two holidays, missed emergency meetings about the heatwave, had a belated wedding party, moved into the grace-and-favour country residence of Chequers and darted off to Ukraine to mark its independence day.
The government has refused to make any financial decisions in the meantime, until the next prime minister is in place.
So, while it’s just been confirmed that the energy price cap will definitely increase to £3,549 come October 1, Downing Street has introduced no official policies to ease the crisis.
Having emerged from his apparent hiatus from No.10, Johnson’s trip around the UK has heralded some memorable moments – here’s a round-up of the best ones.
1. PM goes on a raid
A TikTok video went viral on Wednesday after someone filmed their own home as it was raided by the police...and Johnson, in a body protector.
2. PM meeting a horse
He stroked a police horse called Vimala during a visit to the Metropolitan Police station in London on Wednesday.
3. PM in a police car
Johnson was riding around with police officers on Thursday, too.
4. PM meeting Sea Cadets
On Wednesday, he also posed with Sea Cadets, a national young charity, although he was the only one without a cap.
5. PM pointing at a baby
On Tuesday, he went with one of his most vocal supporters, Nadine Dorries, to north Dorset and he was caught on camera pointing at a baby.
6. PM pointing at a hole
That same day, he was also seen pointing at a hole (their trip was meant to honour the Wessex Internet company who were laying fibre optics in this field).
7. PM waving at children
During a visit to surgical hub at the South West London Elective Orthopaedic Centre in Epsom, Jonhson greeted some children by waving from a distance.