5 Things That Have Happened In Afghanistan Since The US And Its Allies Withdrew

The Afghan economy is undoubtedly struggling.

Around 75% of public spending used to come from foreign grants, but this has been cut off by the international sphere since the Taliban came to power.

Asia advocacy director at Human Rights Watch, John Sifton, said: “Afghanistan’s intensifying hunger and health crisis is urgent and at its root a banking crisis.”

Humanitarian aid is still reaching the war-torn country, but £7billion of Afghanistan’s foreign reserves have been frozen, and international sanctions against the Taliban mean there’s not much money flowing into the country right now. People can’t even withdraw cash from their banks.

According to the regional director of the NGO Action Against Hunger, Sami Guessabi, there is not a shortage of food, but Afghans just can’t afford it.

This was worsened by the Russian invasion of Ukraine too, which lead to an increase in the price of cooking oil, rice and flour.

Unemployment and food prices are rising too, but the value of the Afghan currency fell and banks set limits on cash withdrawals.