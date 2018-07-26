Logically one could assume that if your genitals can visibly shrink in the cold - in order to preserve heat - then when the mercury rises it wouldn’t just be totally wishful thinking to expect the opposite.

But after reports that men around the country are feeling a little better endowed downstairs due to the heatwave, we decided to ask the question: can a change in the weather really make your penis grow?

Given the UK is now in the sixth week of unseasonably hot temperatures , you can forgive us if we feel a little like we’ve lost touch with reality.

The notion of a ‘summer penis’ (which honestly sounds like you’ve got a seasonal wardrobe of genitals but whatever) has been floating around on the internet for some years now.

Individual men have claimed to enjoy the benefits of the heat in the bedroom, in Facebook posts and Reddit threads.

One anonymous poster said: “I know mine is bigger, I have better erections in the summer and I also tend more to of a shower instead of a grower. In the winter, it is the exact contrary.”

And others agreed: “Just another part of your body’s homeostasis trying to better regulate ideal temperatures.”

Others were so committed to the theory that they were willing to hand over exact measurements as proof: “My flaccid size in the summer can be around 4 inches... In the winter it can go down to 2, especially if the temp starts hitting -10 C,” said one user. Okay then.

Despite believing it was a thing, the men in question had never bothered to come up with a catchy name for the phenomenon.

All that changed when Tracy Moore of MEL magazine decided to coin the term ‘summer penis’. And as they say the rest is history.