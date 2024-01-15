No, 'Blue Monday' Is Not Really The Saddest Day Of The Year

Illustration: Benjamin Currie/HuffPost; Photo: Getty Post-holiday sadness and general winter dreariness play into the idea of Blue Monday.

The third Monday of January, which falls on January 15 this year, is said to be the saddest day of the year as folks grapple with holiday debt, failed New Year’s resolutions and dreary days.

It’s widely known as “Blue Monday,” and the term was created by the no-longer-in-existence UK company Sky Travel and Welsh psychologist Cliff Arnall.

To determine the “saddest day of the year,” the company said it used a formula that considered seven things: time since Christmas, monthly salary, weather, debt, time since failed New Year’s resolution attempt, low motivational levels and the need to take action.

Though the formula sounds fairly reasonable and January is definitely a bummer of a month, experts are wary about the legitimacy of Blue Monday and say there isn’t any data that backs up this claim.

What’s more, it may even be harmful to tie your negative emotions to just one day.

Here’s what to know about the phenomenon and what to do if you feel down this time of year:

Blue Monday is not a real thing.

Blue Monday is “not something that I think is a common concept in the mental health field, and I think one of the reasons is that there is not a lot of empirical-based research that focuses on that concept,” said Belle Liang, professor of counselling psychology at Boston College and co-author of the bestselling book ‘How to Navigate Life: The New Science of Finding Your Way in School, Career, and Beyond.’

Tyler Keith, a licensed clinical social worker and telehealth therapist at Thriveworks in North Carolina, US, said that mental health may be Googled more in January, but there isn’t data that proves people are at their saddest on the third Monday of January.

Liang added that although the concept of Blue Monday is tied to seasonal affective disorder ― a very real mood disorder that impacts millions of people mainly in the winter ― “the thought in our field is that mental health problems and struggles are pretty consistent and spiking right now in our country over time.”

In other words, more people are dealing with mental health struggles as we trudge through the Covid pandemic, high inflation and the winter season. But those issues won’t hit their peak on January 16, nor will they go away after that date.

“It’s kind of more of a seasonal effect than really a specific date,” Keith said.

He added that therapists often gear up for an increase in referrals after the holidays when more people are looking to start therapy due to post-holiday stress and winter’s largely negative effect on mood.

But they don’t necessarily feel their saddest on Blue Monday.

Kelly Mitchell via Getty Images While the concept of Blue Monday is not real, it resonates with many people who deal with winter sadness.

If anything, Blue Monday may be a bit of a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Laing noted that there could be a self-fulfilling prophecy aspect of Blue Monday for some people.

They may know about Blue Monday and think it signals a time to take stock of whether goals have been met, resolutions are being followed and the post-holiday mood is in check, Lang said.

When you do that hard check, the answer is likely going to be no, which is going to make you feel pretty bad and could make you believe you’re dealing with a Blue Monday situation, she noted.

Or it could just be a marketing ploy.

Though this concept does relate to the winter blues that many feel, Keith said it also is bolstered by marketing organisations that capitalise on the increased interest in change (like new gym routines or diet plans) this time of year.

People want to feel better this time of year, which is why they set New Year’s resolutions or are quick to book a relaxing vacation, but that doesn’t get to the root of the problem, Laing noted.

“People are desperate to find purpose and meaning in their life, and they try to go about doing that through materialism,” she said, and the furore around holiday shopping is an indicator of this.

Marketing companies and social media brands are aware of this desire to find purpose through materialism and even goal-setting.

“Blue Monday is just yet another way our psyches are being manipulated by others,” Laing said.

This concept resonates because many are struggling right now.

According to Keith, the idea of Blue Monday resonates with people because it’s validating. It justifies how we’re feeling and reminds us that we aren’t the only ones feeling this way.

Additionally, tying our emotions to a specific day takes some of the pressure off of our mental health, though that is not a good thing, Laing said.

“We want to explain it away — we want it to be tied to a moment in time that will pass instead of thinking this could go on for some time and we don’t know the source of it and we don’t know when it will end,” she said, adding that the deeper reasons for mental health struggles are much harder to come to terms with than just one sad day.

″[A] deep-seated sense of lostness and meaninglessness in life and purposelessness, that’s scarier to sit with,” Laing said.

Dealing with ups and downs is a part of life, both experts stressed. It’s OK to feel sad at times; it’s a part of life.

Instead of turning to something exterior to explain how you’re feeling, Laing suggested you “do deeper work to connect with what is of value and what is purposeful in life — we don’t need to be looking toward our social media feeds for our sense of worth.”

Know that seasonal depression is real, though, and there are ways to cope if you’re feeling down.

According to the NHS, the signs of seasonal affective disorder include being less active than normal, feeling tired and sleeping more than usual, feeling lethargic, and finding it difficult to concentrate. These symptoms are in addition to the common depression symptoms, such as feeling stressed or anxious, low self-esteem and indecisiveness.

If you think you’re dealing with this, there are things you can do.

Talking to a therapist is a good way to deal with winter sadness — or sadness any time of year, for that matter. The NHS has some recommended ways to treat SAD here.