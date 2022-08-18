Enough Is Enough: The UK Workers' Campaign That's Pulled In Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders has shared his support for the Enough is Enough campaign Getty

The cost of living crisis has created a new movement called Enough is Enough – and it’s even getting attention from across the pond.

Here’s everything we know about it so far.

What is Enough is Enough?

The left-wing campaign has five demands to tackle the current challenges facing the UK, and is founded by trade unions and community organisations.

It wants to introduce a real pay rise for workers, slash energy bills, end food poverty, provide decent homes for all and tax the rich.

The movement is calling for a rise in the national minimum wage, a path to £15 an hour, real public sector pay rise, and an increase in pensions and benefits.

It wants to return to the pre-April energy price cap, £1,277 per year, and bring energy companies into public ownership, while increasing investment in renewable energies.

By reinstating the £20-a-week universal credit uplift, and universal free school meals, along with a new independent regulatory body to hold the government to account, and introducing a wealth tax, the organisation hopes to end food poverty too – while providing 100,000 council homes a year.

A wealth tax, abolishing non-dom status and increasing capital gains tax, while reversing the recent hike in National Insurance Contributions also sit among their policies.

Enough is Enough’s website explains: “We can’t rely on the establishment to solve our problems. It’s up to us in every workplace and every community.”

It will be holding rallies across the UK in the coming weeks, and will be “organising community groups, supporting picket lines and taking action against companies profiteering from this crisis”.

It has risen out of the multiple crises faced across the country right now which is set to see two-thirds of UK households potentially in fuel poverty by the winter.

The campaign comes as multiple industries consider following in the rail workers’ footsteps and striking – meaning the whole of the UK could face a winter of discontent soon.

'The working-class is back and we refuse to be poor anymore.'



-@RMTunion's Mick Lynch#EnoughlsEnough pic.twitter.com/vaEurVya4s — Taj Ali (@Taj_Ali1) August 17, 2022

How popular is it?

When the campaign first launched its website on August 8, the organisers said it crashed due to a wave of thousands of sign-ups.

The general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union, Mick Lynch was one of the leading voices of the campaign during a rally on Wednesday night in London.

He vowed: “The working class is back and we refuse to be poor anymore.”

It’s also backed by Labour MPs such as Zarah Sultana, who said: “Things can’t go on like this: record profits for big businesses, record number of billionaires, record wealth for the top 10%, but life is getting harder for everyone else.”

Jeremy Corbyn, former leader of the Labour Party, has also lent his voice to the campaign, along with famous names such as the journalist Caitlin Moran and the children’s author Michael Rosen.

Why has Bernie Sanders got involved?

While it has been going for several weeks, on Wednesday, US senator Bernie Sanders elevated the cause by tweeting about it.

He wrote: “Enough is enough. In the UK and across the world, working people are fighting back.

“They are sick and tired of seeing the rich get richer, while workers fall further and further behind.

“We stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in the UK.”

Enough is enough. In the U.S. and across the world, working people are fighting back. They are sick and tired of seeing the rich get richer, while workers fall further and further behind. We stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in the UK. https://t.co/M9OqHXU6dX — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 17, 2022