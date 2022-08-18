'The Working Class Is Back And We Refuse To Be Poor Anymore' – Mick Lynch Tells Crowd

RMT general secretary, Mick Lynch. Dominic Lipinski - PA Images via Getty Images

Union firebrand Mick Lynch gave a rousing speech in London last night, telling supporters that the “working class is back”.

The general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union told the crowd to “fight back against austerity”.

Advertisement

He called on them to “act in our class interests” at an Enough Is Enough rally - a campaign to fight the cost of living crisis - at the Clapham Grand.

Lynch’s call for action comes as a general strike among unions looks increasingly possible.

'The working-class is back and we refuse to be poor anymore.'



-@RMTunion's Mick Lynch#EnoughlsEnough pic.twitter.com/vaEurVya4s — Taj Ali (@Taj_Ali1) August 17, 2022

Lynch declared that “the working class is back” and “we refuse to be poor anymore”.

He added: “Get them on their feet, get them out on the streets and our message must be this: The working class is back!”

Lynch said they must also refuse to be humble or wait for politicians, adding: “If we fight together we are an unstoppable force in this society!”

Advertisement

On Thursday morning Lynch warned that Britain could be brought to a standstill by a wave of strikes hitting “every sector of the economy”.

He stopped short of predicting a general strike, saying: “It’s not in my power, it’s up to the TUC.”

But he added: “What you are going to get is a wave of solidarity action, generalised strike action, synchronised action.

How close are we to a general strike?



RMT secretary, Mick Lynch believes there will be "generalised and synchronised" strikes as working people react to poor treatment.



He adds that "no one can afford" to strike but union members are committed.https://t.co/RUIbdN4iU5 pic.twitter.com/VDUJZlAXDT — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 18, 2022

“And you’ll see it in every sector of the economy, in education, in health, wider parts of the transport system, in all sectors, the private sector as well.

“People are fed up with the way they’ve been treated. The British worker is basically underpaid and gets no dignity or respect in the workplace.”

Advertisement

Millions of public sector workers are expected to vote on strike action over pay this autumn in what could be the biggest wave of industrial action since the 1970s.

Just hanging out with my bestie @RMTunion 💕 pic.twitter.com/gAWlXSCnoU — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) August 17, 2022

It could lead to shortages in hospitals, fire stations, schools and on the transport network, if negotiations cannot be resolved.