So THAT's What The Green Stuff On Garlic Bread Is

First, came the news that the lion on Lyle’s Golden Syrup packaging has been a decaying, bee-filled beast for a long time.



Then, it turned out that Twix’s name has a secret meaning (it’s a portmanteau of ‘twin sticks,’ if you’re interested).



These revelations left us at HuffPost UK to share food mysteries we’d never admitted to not knowing ― and one of them was where the patently not-garlic-coloured green flecks that appear on garlic bread come from.



So, if you’re suffering from a similar culinary confusion, let us share the news we’re a little embarrassed not to have known in the first place...



It’s parsley

Yep, the green flecks are finely-chopped parsley.



Recipe after recipe calls for the addition of the herb to the top of the bread ―- and if Mary Berry says it’s parsley, then parsley it surely is.



And if (like me) you’re more used to the frozen supermarket type of garlic bread than the obviously herby, fresh kinds, checking the back of the pack will reveal that yup, those are covered in parsley too.



I mean, it makes more sense than the chopped-up garlic shoots I am deeply ashamed of having suspected before, doesn’t it?



I’m sending myself to the corner...

