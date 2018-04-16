What Is Vitamin C And Why Is It In My Moisturiser?

Vitamin C is a skincare ingredient that has grown in popularity over recent years. It tends to be easy to spot as beauty companies love to package creams containing it in bright tangerine pots. But what’s behind the orange wrapping and does putting this vitamin on your skin, rather than including it in your diet, actually have any benefits?

This cold-busting vitamin has been much hyped in the beauty world with devotees extolling it’s anti-ageing properties.

What Has Been Proven:

Consultant dermatologist Dr Nick Lowe explained that sunlight and pollution causes your skin to produce ‘radicals’, which damage your skin and have an “ageing”effect, and Vitamin C can help protect against this.

“Vitamin C is an antioxidant that is important for collagen production, so in theory it should therefore help reduce damage and ageing,” he said, but added that similarly to salicylic acid, “more research needs to be done to show these claims are scientifically proven instead of results from consumers”.

Vitamin C can be a tricky ingredient in skincare as it comes in different forms and Dr Lowe advises being wary of “attractive claims” made by the cosmetic industry “without having to be scientifically verifiable”.

For example, “the term ‘contains antioxidant’ doesn’t have to mean that antioxidant is active or in a large enough quantity to have an effect,” he explained. “It’s a very grey area where marketing hype can be sold on”.

The key ingredient names to look out for when buying Vitamin C products are “ascorbic acid” and “ascorbyl palmitate”, as Dr Lowe explained: “when Vitamin C is an acid - ascorbic acid to be exact - it is more effective than say, when it’s the Vitamin C sulphate.”

He added that in order for the product to contain enough of these ingredients for them to be effective, they should be the first things that appear on the ingredients list - otherwise you may be buying a product with just a tiny proportion of Vitamin C.

“The recommended amount of Vitamin C in a product is 15-20% give or take the size of the product,” he said. “These are the numbers behind Vitamin C which has shown visible effect.”

Dr Lowe also advised looking out for ferulic acid on the ingredients list as this increases the stability of the Vitamin C.