People Are Just Realising This Chart-Topping Singer Is Featured In The Perfect Couple's Wild Opening Dance

The Perfect Couple is still clinging on at the top of Netflix’s most-watched list here in the UK, and generating plenty of conversation around its A-list cast, its many twists and, of course, its utterly bizarre opening sequence.

Each episode of the Netflix murder mystery features a title sequence in which almost the entire cast – including Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Meghann Fahy and Jack Reynor – perform a syncronised dance routine on the same beach where a body washes up right at the beginning of the story.

What you might not realise, though, is that they’re not just dancing to any old song – it’s actually a number from a chart-topping and Grammy-winning artist.

The Perfect Couple’s dance number is soundtracked by Meghan Trainor’s single Criminals, which came as news to plenty of viewers…

I’m obsessed with the song from the opening sequence of #ThePerfectCouple and I just found out it’s @Meghan_Trainor! — Joey Nemati (@joeynemati) September 17, 2024

I didn’t know that this is Meghan Trainor’s song 👀but it’s a good song🔥🔥🔥🔥 #ThePerfectCouple pic.twitter.com/hje3QwpHP2 — Jabulani Macdonald ⚡️ (@Jabu_Macdonald) September 10, 2024

Me and my mum binge watched the perfect couple last night and loved the opening song and now I've just found out it's by meghan trainer, best thing thats happened today — bangchansleftnostril꒷︶꒷꒥꒷‧₊˚꒷︶꒷꒥꒷‧₊˚ (@Bangie_Channie) September 8, 2024

I have Meghan Trainor blocked on my Spotify but imagine my surprise when I realized the catchy-as-all-get-out theme song from THE PERFECT COUPLE was one of hers. Amazing department store changing room tunes — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) September 6, 2024

The perfect couple opening to a Meghan Trainor song is so unserious I love it😭 — Jake (@jake_riney) September 10, 2024

The Perfect Couple theme song been stuck in my head. Meghan Trainor did her big one. 😌🫶🏾✨ — Kaleidoscope Dream 🪬✨ (@VenusianAlchemy) September 15, 2024

I can’t believe the Perfect Couple got that Meghan Trainor song stuck in my head pic.twitter.com/vbKcMayDhf — Alex (@aaferiat) September 17, 2024

Meghan Trainor really ate with the Perfect Couple intro song — Mike Massimino (@mikemassi) September 17, 2024

Director Susanna Bier previously claimed she was keen to include the dance sequence in each episode “to signal for the audience that, ‘Hey guys, it’s a murder mystery. It has a dark undercurrent, but it is really a lot of fun’”.

However, not all of the cast were so sold on the idea at first.

“Everyone was on [the group chat] saying they didn’t want to do this because we just didn’t understand,” cast member Meghann Fahy told Variety, who claimed the actors even came together “to try and get the dance shut down”.

All except one, that is.

“I wasn’t in that chain,” Liev insisted. “The entire cast had a mutiny about this idea except for me, I was already in my trailer practicing the dance moves.

“I just like dancing and I was kinda disappointed when it came out that I’m not in it more – because I thought I did it really well.”

