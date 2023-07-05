If You Ever Need To Call An Ambulance For Your Child, You Should Know This

John Lamb via Getty Images

No parent wants to have to imagine calling an ambulance for their child, but unfortunately it’s a reality that many will face – whether due to broken bones or illness.

A mum and former paramedic has revealed the things that parents should proactively be doing in the time it takes for an ambulance to arrive, which she suggested is around 15 minutes.

Advertisement

In an Instagram post, Nikki Jurcutz – who runs the popular Instagram account Tiny Hearts, and is based in Australia – said: “Those 15 minutes where it’s just you and your child are the crucial moments. Knowing what to do and staying calm will make all the difference.”

She listed 15 things parents can do in the 15 (or more) minutes when waiting for an ambulance. These include:

1. Clearing the path to your child.

2. Keeping one parent with the child at all times.

3. Turning on the lights outside your house so the paramedic can find you quicker.

4. Opening any gates and doors leading to where your child is.

5. Getting information ready to hand over to the paramedics, such as medical information and allergies.

6. Having any medication your child takes in a bag ready for the paramedics.

7. Putting pets away.

Advertisement

8. Discussing which parent will ride in the ambulance.

9. Preparing your wallet and medicare card.

10. Making plans for other kids you have.

11. Continually reassessing your child for any changes.

12. Updating the call-taker if there are any changes.

13. Starting CPR, if they become unconscious and aren’t breathing normally.

14. Putting them in the recovery position, if they’re breathing normally.

15. Continuing to reassure your child during this time.

“Share this life-saving information with another parent,” said Jurcutz.

In the UK, the average response time should be under seven minutes and 90% of ambulances should arrive within 15 minutes.

Advertisement

However a Sky News report from earlier in the year found some patients waited up to 65 hours for an ambulance in England.

In December last year, which was a particularly busy period for the NHS, data showed people waiting for a category 2 response – classed as an emergency or a potentially serious condition that may require rapid assessment – waited, on average, an hour and a half.

While lots were sceptical of the suggested 15-minute wait times for ambulances, plenty of parents were grateful for the advice.

“It’s often hard not to feel useless if you are the parent who isn’t with the child and running around like a chook with your head cut off, so this is great advice for houses with two parents home ... Thank you great list,” said one person in the comments section.