Life

What To Do With Watermelon: Salads, Drinks, Desserts And More

Straight-up slices give your that watermelon sugar high you want, but here's how to get more creative this summer.

First, Beyoncé got us all drinking watermelon a few summers ago. Then when things got hot in 2020, Harry Styles sent the internet searching for “what does watermelon sugar high mean?” Now, it’s your turn to give watermelon its moment in 2021.

Even if you’re a watermelon purist who believes the fruit is best in its unadulterated form, we think some of the recipes below will change your mind. There are sorbets, mojitos, salads, margaritas, gazpachos and so many ways to use watermelon that you’ll never wonder what to do with a big old melon again.

1
Watermelon, Feta, Cucumber And Mint Salad
All The Healthy Things
Get the recipe for Watermelon, Feta, Cucumber and Mint Salad from All The Healthy Things
2
Watermelon Margaritas
Butter Be Ready
Get the recipe for Watermelon Margaritas from Butter Be Ready
3
5-Minute Strawberry Watermelon Sorbet
Minimalist Baker
Get the recipe for 5-Minute Strawberry Watermelon Sorbet from Minimalist Baker
4
Watermelon Mojito Cocktail
All The Healthy Things
Get the Watermelon Mojito Cocktail recipe from All The Healthy Things
5
Tomato Watermelon Gazpacho With Pistachios And Basil Oil
Love and Olive Oil
Get the recipe for Tomato Watermelon Gazpacho with Pistachios and Basil Oil from Love and Olive Oil
6
Watermelon Rosemary Frozé
Half Baked Harvest
Get the recipe for Watermelon Rosemary Frozé from Half Baked Harvest
7
Grilled Watermelon With Smoked Salt And Jalapeno Rings
Boulder Locavore
Get the recipe for Grilled Watermelon with Smoked Salt and Jalapeno Rings from Boulder Locavore
8
Layered Watermelon Coconut Shakes With Salty Lime Sugar
How Sweet It Is
Get the recipe for Layered Watermelon Coconut Shakes with Salty Lime Sugar from How Sweet It Is
9
Watermelon Salad With Burrata And Yogurt Dressing
A Spicy Perspective
Get the recipe for Watermelon Salad with Burrata and Yogurt Dressing from A Spicy Perspective
10
Watermelon Juice
Minimalist Baker
Get the recipe for Watermelon Juice from Minimalist Baker
11
Salted Watermelon Margarita Popsicles
How Sweet It Is
Get the recipe for Salted Watermelon Margarita Popsicles from How Sweet It Is
12
Super Easy Watermelon Slusharitas
Butter Be Ready
Get the recipe for Super Easy Watermelon Slusharitas from Butter Be Ready
13
Coconut Lime Watermelon Slushie
Minimalist Baker
Get the recipe for Coconut Lime Watermelon Slushie from Minimalist Baker
14
Watermelon Ginger Sparklers
How Sweet It Is
Get the recipe for Watermelon Ginger Sparklers from How Sweet It Is
15
Blueberry Feta Watermelon Salad
Oh Sweet Basil
Get the recipe for Blueberry Feta Watermelon Salad from Oh Sweet Basil
16
Pink Watermelon Lemonade Slushies
Half Baked Harvest
Get the recipe for Pink Watermelon Lemonade Slushies from Half Baked Harvest
17
Minty Watermelon Cucumber Margaritas
Half Baked Harvest
Get the recipe for Minty Watermelon Cucumber Margaritas from Half Baked Harvest
18
Fresh Watermelon Jello
A Beautiful Mess
Get the recipe for Fresh Watermelon Jello from A Beautiful Mess
19
Whole30 Watermelon Peach Mocktail
I Heart Umami
Get the recipe for Whole30 Watermelon Peach Mocktail from I Heart Umami
20
Watermelon Ice Cream Floats
Grandbaby Cakes
Get the recipe for Watermelon Ice Cream Floats from Grandbaby Cakes
