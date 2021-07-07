First, Beyoncé got us all drinking watermelon a few summers ago. Then when things got hot in 2020, Harry Styles sent the internet searching for “what does watermelon sugar high mean?” Now, it’s your turn to give watermelon its moment in 2021.
Even if you’re a watermelon purist who believes the fruit is best in its unadulterated form, we think some of the recipes below will change your mind. There are sorbets, mojitos, salads, margaritas, gazpachos and so many ways to use watermelon that you’ll never wonder what to do with a big old melon again.
Advertisement
1
Watermelon, Feta, Cucumber And Mint Salad
All The Healthy Things
2
Watermelon Margaritas
Butter Be Ready
3
5-Minute Strawberry Watermelon Sorbet
Minimalist Baker
4
Watermelon Mojito Cocktail
All The Healthy Things
5
Tomato Watermelon Gazpacho With Pistachios And Basil Oil
Love and Olive Oil
6
Watermelon Rosemary Frozé
Half Baked Harvest
7
Grilled Watermelon With Smoked Salt And Jalapeno Rings
Boulder Locavore
8
Layered Watermelon Coconut Shakes With Salty Lime Sugar
How Sweet It Is
9
Watermelon Salad With Burrata And Yogurt Dressing
A Spicy Perspective
10
Watermelon Juice
Minimalist Baker
11
Salted Watermelon Margarita Popsicles
How Sweet It Is
12
Super Easy Watermelon Slusharitas
Butter Be Ready
13
Coconut Lime Watermelon Slushie
Minimalist Baker
14
Watermelon Ginger Sparklers
How Sweet It Is
15
Blueberry Feta Watermelon Salad
Oh Sweet Basil
16
Pink Watermelon Lemonade Slushies
Half Baked Harvest
17
Minty Watermelon Cucumber Margaritas
Half Baked Harvest
18
Fresh Watermelon Jello
A Beautiful Mess
19
Whole30 Watermelon Peach Mocktail
I Heart Umami
20
Watermelon Ice Cream Floats
Grandbaby Cakes