First, Beyoncé got us all drinking watermelon a few summers ago. Then when things got hot in 2020, Harry Styles sent the internet searching for “ what does watermelon sugar high mean? ” Now, it’s your turn to give watermelon its moment in 2021.

Even if you’re a watermelon purist who believes the fruit is best in its unadulterated form, we think some of the recipes below will change your mind. There are sorbets, mojitos, salads, margaritas, gazpachos and so many ways to use watermelon that you’ll never wonder what to do with a big old melon again.