25 Must-Haves To Pack For A Stress-Free Family Day Out This Easter

Because packing the right stuff can be the difference between an awesome day out and a pretty shit one!

A family day out always sounds like fun. Quality time, a lot of laughs and lasting memories to treasure. But, in one swift moment your perfect day can turn in your worst nightmare.

Kids are the gift that keep on giving, right? My three have gifted me an explosion of diarrhoea (over my fave jeans), new-car projectile vomit, wasp nest attacks, nettle stings and mucho grazes and cuts.

So before you can say ‘outing,’ I’m packed ready for something to happen (because it will).

Whether it’s a day out to the zoo or amusement park or a road trip to the beach or abroad, it pays to be prepared. Parents, here’s a real roundup of the things you’ll want to pack or load into the car to save on space, time, money, stress and drama!

1
Amazon
Antiseptic Cream
I won't leave home without this. A little goes a long way to numb the pain and prevent infection after a knock or scrape.
Get this from Amazon for £2.37
2
Amazon
Antibacterial Hand Gel
Yes my kids think I’m stuck on repeat. Sanitise. Sanitise. Sanitise. With floral and fruity fragrance this hand gel doesn't get the standard moans.
Get this from Amazon for £8.49
3
Amazon
Family Poncho Set
What to when it suddenly downpours? Whip out these disposable ponchos and watch other people get wet and weep!
Get this from Amazon for £19.99
4
Amazon
WaterWipes
Always vital wherever you are. Enough said.
Get this from Amazon for £7.19 (4-pack)
5
Amazon
Portable In-Car DVD Player
Perfect for those long journeys. While the kids sit in silence, you and your other half might be happy doing the same!
Get this from Amazon for £71.99
6
Amazon
Instant Cold Ice Pack
Squeeze ‘n’ shake this cool pack and it will stay ice cold for around 20 mins on sprains, strains, burns, bumps and bruises.
Get this from Amazon for £12.30
7
Amazon
Collapsible Water Bottle
These colourtastic, BPA-free bottles will save you lugging everyone’s bulky bottles – because either way you will end up carrying them.
Get this from Amazon for £9.34 (Was £10.99)
8
Amazon
Toilet Seat Covers
Public toilets are just ick! These flushable toilet seat covers are genius and come in an easy-to-carry pack of 10.
Get it from Amazon for £7.37
9
Amazon
Food Clips
Over 7,000 reviewers swear by these food clips. Pop some in your bag and save those half-eaten crisps and snacks for later when they're hungry (again).
Get this from Amazon for £4.80
10
Amazon
After Bite Pen
The handy pen provides light relief for your kid (over the age of two) after a sting and I don't have to get my hands dirty. Win-win.
Get this from Amazon for £3.50
11
Amazon
Sunscreen
I always go for a spray-on (less sticky hands) option and this 50+ SPF bestseller provides high protection for younger and sensitive skin.
Get it from Amazon £8.99
12
Amazon
Are We There Yet? Game
I won’t leave home without Are We There Yet? Quash moans, arguments and in-car bust-ups with this clever, modern i-spy game.
Get this from Amazon for £3.99
13
Amazon
Dry Towel
Great for smaller, water-based exploits like paddling. This handy microfibre towel will have the kids dry in no time. Comes in five sizes and eight colours.
Get this from Amazon for £13.99
14
Amazon
Box Of Fabric Plasters
Even the smallest scratch gets some plaster action when we’re out. This 100-pack will see you through the many scrapes.
Get this from Amazon for £10.05 (Was £11.18)
15
Amazon
Calpol Sachets
Keep fever at bay with these handy Calpol sachets – much lighter than the glass bottle!
Get this from Amazon for £2.85
16
Amazon
Biodegradable And Compostable Nappy Bags
A nappy bag is for life! I use these bags to hold everything from damp clothes, snotty tissues, muddy shoes, used wipes, just all the rubbish.
Get it from Amazon for £1.79
17
Amazon
Pocket Tissues
Achoo. Sorry for stating the obvious, but pocket these hypoallergenic tissues for all the spills of the day.
Get this from Amazon for £1.89
18
Amazon
Car Tablet Holder
Another option for quieter journeys, this universal 360 rotating tablet holder easily slots on the back of most car chairs.
Get this from Amazon for £10.99 (Was 14.99)
19
Amazon
Magnifier Splinter Tweezers
Genius! I can't tell you the amount of times my kids have ended up with splinters and I needed help seeing them.
Get this from Amazon for £4.99
20
Amazon
Antibacterial Hand And Surface Wipes
This pack of 20 multifunction wipes are great on your hands or surfaces when there's no soap or water around.
Get this from Amazon for £2.30
21
Amazon
Collapsible Travel Potty
I couldn't have survived without the Potette collapsible potty. This award-winning product goes from flat, to sit on the toilet seat to full-size for a throne on the go.
Get this from Amazon for £16.99 (Bags sold separately)
22
Amazon
Waterproof Picnic Blanket
The whole family can fit on this ultralight, waterproof picnic blanket. And when you're done fold it into an iddy-biddy bag.
Get this from Amazon for £11.99
23
Amazon
Bite and Sting Cream
Bestseller, Anthisan works on skin after insect bites, stings or an unfortunate brush with dreaded stinging nettles!
Get this from Amazon for £2.38
24
Amazon
First Aid Kit
You’ll be ready to treat any graze or gash with this comprehensive, first aid kit. Plus you know, you’ll look so together.
Get it from Amazon for £9.49
25
Amazon
Collapsible Water Jug
Leave this water jug filled in the back of the car and use for rinsing mud and dirt. Plus save yourself £5 for a bottle of services water.
Get this from Amazon from £8.99
