Explained: Black September, Munich, And Why Jeremy Corbyn Is In Trouble Over A Wreath

Co Rentmeester via Getty Images Stocking-masked Black September terrorist looking out as he guards the Israeli hostages

Jeremy Corbyn has been accused of laying a wreath at a memorial to some of the terrorists involved in the Munich massacre.

The Labour leader denied honouring Black September terrorists at an event in 2014 after an image of him holding a wreath at a Palestinian cemetery in Tunisia emerged in the Daily Mail on Saturday.

Corbyn admitted he was “present” when the wreath was laid, but claimed he was “not involved”.

The allegations have seen the Labour leader clash with the Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. Home Secretary Sajid Javid, meanwhile, has suggested Corbyn should stand down and Corbyn, who was a backbencher at the time could face a parliamentary investigation for not declaring the trip.

Here’s everything you need to know about the story behind the row.

What Was The Munich massacre?

The event known as the Munich massacre was an attack perpetrated by the Palestinian terror group, Black September, during the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich, West Germany.

Eleven Israeli athletes and a West German policeman were killed.

What Was Black September?

The Black September group was a terrorist faction of the Palestinian Liberation Organisation.

UK Government describes the PLO now as the representative body for the Palestinian people”, but initially after its creation in 1964, it did not recognise the state of Israel.

The Black September group derived its name from the 1970 conflict of the same name, in which King Hussein of Jordan declared military rule in response to anti-Israel Arab guerrillas attempted to seize his kingdom.

The conflict resulted in the deaths and expulsion of thousands of Palestinians fighters from Jordan.

As well as the Munich massacre, the Black September group was behind the assassination of the Jordanian prime minister, Wasfi Al-Tal, who was gunned down outside a Cairo hotel in 1971 when he was attending an Arab League event in the Egyptian capital.

What Exactly Happened In The Attack?

On Monday September 4, Israeli athletes at the Munich Olympics returned to an apartment block in the city after watching a theatre performance of Fiddler On The Roof and went to sleep.

At about 4.30am, eight Black September operatives wearing tracksuits, carrying duffel bags loaded with assault rifles, Tokarev pistols and grenades, climbed over a two-metre fence and into the Olympic Village.

The terrorists used stolen keys to get inside two flats. Wrestling coach Moshe Weinberg and weightlifter Yossef Romano tried to fend off the terrorists but were shot and killed.

The gunmen then took nine athletes hostage and demanded the release of 234 Palestinians and non-Arabs jailed in Israel, along with two founders of the founders of the West German far-left terror group the Red Army Faction being held in West Germany. They also wanted safe passage to the Middle East.

A gunman pushed Weinberg’s body out of the front door to demonstrate their resolve.

After one failed rescue attempt by West German forces and having believed they had reached agreement, the terrorists led their bound and blindfolded hostages from the apartments to helicopters.

Once at an airbase, a gunfight with police ensued and the hostages were killed by the terrorists using a grenade and gunfire.

A policeman was also killed in the stand-off. Three gunmen were taken into custody and five died at the scene.