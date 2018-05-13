What Works For Me: 'Riding My Motorbike Helps Me Cope With Depression And Anxiety'

When Henry Crew pulls on his leather jacket, fires up his motorbike and drives off on the open road, it marks a turning point for his mental health. “The freedom is a massive thing,” he explains. “Sometimes if you’re feeling really trapped in a situation and all your options are running out, you can escape for a while.” At the start of April, Henry embarked on an ambitious attempt to become the youngest person to circumnavigate the world on a motorbike. The 22-year-old is currently two months in to a 35,000-mile trip, which will see him ride through 35 countries and over six continents, all in the name of men’s health. For Henry, who is from Petersfield, Hampshire, the mission is so much more than an opportunity to break a Guinness World Record. “I have two motivations,” he explains during a phone interview with HuffPost while he was stopping over in Kazakhstan. “The first is my pure love of motorbikes. When I had my own issues with depression and anxiety, motorbikes really helped me cope with that.” His second motivation is his friends, three of whom he tragically lost to suicide - the single biggest killer of men aged 45 and under in the UK.

Context Films Henry Crew

Henry hopes to raise £35,000 (£1 for every mile) for the Movember Foundation, which will go towards research and support programs for men’s mental health, suicide prevention, prostate and testicular cancer. He set off from Shoreditch, London, on 3 April 2018. When we speak, the trip has taken him 5,500 miles through France, Italy, Slovenia, Austria, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia and Kazakhstan in less than a month. To break the world record, he will need to return to the UK by 10 May 2019. The graphic designer saved up money and then quit his job to embark on the trip, which he estimates will take 13 months in total. There have been a few challenges along the way: his motorbike boots fell off the back of his bike when he went over a pothole, so he’s had to order new ones. Plus, when he arrived in Kazakhstan, the clutch on his Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled burnt out and he had to have it fixed. But all in all, it’s gone relatively well so far. The 22-year-old had just spent five days riding through a windy dessert where he says he didn’t see the sun for three days as he was surrounded by sand fog. “It’s nice to be in a place that’s green,” he laughs.