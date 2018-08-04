This Is What Your Barbecue Is Doing To The Environment

The sun’s out, the barbecue is sizzling. That’s what the British summer is all about, right? Unfortunately, this particular staple isn’t the best thing for the planet. What with the emissions they can produce and the ethical and environmental problems with the charcoal we often use to fuel them, one of our favourite summer pastimes comes with some red flags for the eco-conscious. But before you give up on al fresco dining completely, take heart in the fact there are ways to make your barbecue plans more sustainable.

torwai via Getty Images

“Burning coal may have its attractions, but it unfortunately releases clouds of harmful pollutants, such as particulate matter and volatile organic compounds, into the air,” Jenny Bates, clean air campaigner at Friends of the Earth, told HuffPost UK. “These are especially dangerous pollutants that worsen heart disease and can cause lung cancer.” According to Bates, using a gas barbecue is “less harmful from an air pollution perspective, but it is unfortunately still a fossil fuel that won’t do the planet any good in the long run.” An even better option for cleaner air would be, an outdoor electric grill. Preferably powered by renewable energy [if you can organise that with your provider], though bear in mind they do always need to be plugged in,” she added.

Milkos via Getty Images