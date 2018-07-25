This Is What The Heatwave Is Doing To Your Skin

Sweating is causing spots left, right and centre; while UV exposure and air pollution are creating the ultimate skin cell damaging tag team. To make matters worse (sorry), dehydration can leave your skin and lips feeling rough.

While it’s a welcome change to have so much sunshine in our lives, it would seem the heatwave may be causing more harm than good when it comes to our skin .

So why is a heatwave so problematic for skin? There are a number of factors.

Firstly, air conditioning in your office, car or local shops. While it’s probably helping to keep your pits cool, it’s not doing your face any favours. “Air conditioning reduces humidity, which has a very drying effect, as it reduces the natural moisture content of the skin and mucous membranes (eyes, lips and lining of the nose),” says Dr Emma Wedgeworth, consultant dermatologist and British Skin Foundation spokesperson.

Add sweating into the mix and you’ve got a real recipe for disaster. Dr Justine Hextall, consultant dermatologist on behalf of The Harley Medical Group, says sweat aggravates outbreaks of spots. Furthermore, the combination of sun creams, makeup and sweat can lead to pimples on the face and body.

And then there’s pollution to factor in. Dr Wedgeworth explains that increased sweating makes small particulate matter from pollution more likely to stick to the skin, causing free radical damage. She adds: “Probably more important is the combination of increased UV exposure and pollution, which occurs during the summer months. We know that UV and pollution act synergistically on the skin, causing damage at a cellular level.”

People might also experience eczema and psoriasis flare-ups as hotter temperatures cause increased blood flow to the skin, which can in turn exacerbate inflammatory skin conditions.