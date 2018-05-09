A WhatsApp “text bomb” bug has been discovered that if opened, causes the victim’s phone to slow down and then crash. The message, which has been shared on Reddit, looks innocent enough but hidden inside it are thousands of simple commands that are designed to overload a smartphone’s operating system.

The message reads simple: “This is very Interesting! 😂 Read More”. Once a person taps on the “Read More” the phone will immediately slow down and in most cases completely crash, forcing the user to restart their phone. These types of bugs are more annoying than they are directly harmful in that much in the same way that hackers overload websites with traffic, these messages overload smartphones with hidden code. According to the creator and those commenting on the bug it only works on Windows PCs and Android smartphones at present.