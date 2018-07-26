After weeks without rain, heavy downpours and thunderstorms are set to hit the UK towards the end of the week. But while parents are celebrating a break in the heatwave, their kids may not be so enthusiastic. If your child is scared of thunder and lightning, the best way to ease their concerns is to not be dismissive, according to psychologist and founder of Fundamentally Children, Dr Amanda Gummer. “It’s the same with any fear, children need to understand that their fear isn’t silly and that it’s okay to be afraid of things,” she tells HuffPost UK. “They need to know you understand that they can’t help it.” Once this dialogue is established, the next step is tackling fear of the unknown.

According to Dr Gummer, there may be a biological, evolutionary reason why children fear thunder, stemmed from a time when we needed to shelter from rough weather for safety. But the majority of fear stems from lack of understanding about what thunder and lightning is. To tackle this, some parents choose to create a story to explain the bangs and crashes, such as “it’s God being angry” or “it’s clouds bumping into each other”, but Dr Gummer doesn’t recommend this method. “I think children are a lot more able to understand science and the world around them than we give them credit for and we often confuse them by giving them fantasy stories and random explanations,” she says. “If they believe that you’re being accurate and honest with them, they are much less likely to worry because they trust what you’re saying.” Because of this, she recommends explaining thunder and lighting in an age-appropriate scientific way. Clinical hypnotherapist and phobia specialist Adam Cox agrees. “Parents can help their children by educating them. For example, they can explain the science behind thunder and lightning and turn it from a fear into an interest,” he says. “Thunder and lightning is a naturally occurring phenomenon and so has lots of interesting aspects to it.”

