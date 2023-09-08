When Thunderstorms Are Set To Batter The UK Post-Heatwave

Raj Kamal via Getty Images

If you’ve been struggling with the heat, you’re probably going to hate the fact that warm weather is likely going to continue into this weekend. However, all could be spoiled by potential thunderstorms, according to the Met Office.

After days of scorching heat, the Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for the weekend, affecting a large part of Wales – it’s forecasted from 2pm until 9pm on Saturday, September 9.

Central England is also facing the yellow weather warning – bye nice weather, it was nice knowing ya.

Thunderstorms aside, it doesn’t look like the hot weather is going anywhere for the moment, The UK experienced its hottest day of the year on Thursday 7th – and reports show that temperature could be topped towards the end of the week.

The warm weather will continue into the weekend – especially in the south-east – but sporadic thunderstorms could spoil the party by bringing heavy showers and even hail for some, the Met Office said.

Spokesman Stephen Dixon stated that a secondary temperature peak could happen on Saturday. “For most people it will still be a dry and fine Saturday and temperatures will remain high.” He continued to mention the south and east of the country are likely to hold onto the heat the longest.

“We have issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon for central England and eastern Wales,” he states. “Some might see 30-50mm of rain; there’s a possibility of hail and lightning. Not everyone will see these showers; they’ll pop up here and there.”