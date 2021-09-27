When Will The ‘Fuel Shortage’ End?

Petrol stations are struggling, queues are stretching down the roads and fuel rations are even being introduced – are we at the beginning of a long petrol crisis?

What’s going on?

Petrol Retailers Association, which represents the 65% of all UK forecourts, claims between 50 and 90% of pumps are now dry among all its independent fuel retailers.

There has been a £30 maximum spend introduced at some petrol pumps to help distribute the dwindling fuel supplies among everyone who needs it.

But there have still been widespread complaints from emergency and social care workers that there has not been enough petrol for them to get to their jobs.

Reports of people panic-buying more than their fair share of petrol have been circulating as well.

Why is this happening now?

Oil giant BP warned the government last week that it would not be able to meet its delivery requirements to petrol stations because of a shortage of HGV drivers.

Without these drivers, petrol cannot be distributed across the country.

Motorists then panicked and began stockpiling petrol after hearing these reports, meaning supplies started to run out before the UK’s diminished HGV driving force could refill the pumps.

It also meant the problem BP had warned about was exacerbated and created the supposed petrol shortage seen in the last few days.

Is there actually a shortage?

No – there is plenty of fuel and petrol in the UK’s refineries at the moment.

As oil giant ExxonMobil said, its refinery – the largest one in the UK – is still operating and has a “strong supply” going to its distribution sites.

When will the crisis end?

The largest petrol operators, Motor Fuel Group, EG, Esso, BP, Shell, Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons, have released a joint statement on the supply issues.

The industry giants reminded the public the pressures were just “temporary spikes in customer demand” and that they expect petrol demand to return to normal levels “in the coming days”.

They said: “There is plenty of fuel at UK refineries and terminals, and as an industry we are working closely with the government to help ensure fuel is available to be delivered to stations across the country.

“As many cars are now holding more fuel than usual, we expect that demand will return to its normal levels in the coming days, easing pressures on fuel station forecourts. We would encourage everyone to buy fuel as they usually would.”