EU Lorry Drivers Say They Won't Help UK: 'It’s ‘S**t They Created Themselves’

Chris J Ratcliffe via Getty Images Petrol stations around the country are running out of fuel

EU lorry drivers are reportedly resisting Downing Street’s latest offer to come back to the UK, as Britain created the entire HGV driver shortage itself.

Nearly a third of BP petrol stations are now running on empty, while rations and a £30 spending limit are being imposed in some parts of the country.

The UK does not actually have a petrol shortage but a driver shortage, and so the government has just introduced a three-month visa scheme for overseas drivers.

Yet Edwin Atema, the head of research and enforcement at FNV Union which represents drivers across the EU and Europe, said on Monday that overseas drivers would not be helping the UK anytime soon.

BBC Radio 4 Today host Mishal Husain asked him: “If the UK can put together a really compelling offer, then perhaps that is a way to attract either people back to the UK or people who have never driven in the UK?”

Atema replied: “The EU workers we speak to will not go to the UK for a short-term visa to help the UK out of the shit they created themselves.”

While Atema’s words suggest Brexit is the primary reason behind the driver shortages, it is only one of several factors involved.

The pandemic and the overall lifestyle attached to HGV driving have contributed to other driver shortages across the rest of Europe too.