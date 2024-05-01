People Are Just Realising Where Penguins' Knees Are, And I Wasn't Expecting That

Ernie Vater / 500px via Getty Images

If you’re anything like me, you probably never knew penguins had any knees at all.



Well, they do ― as author and medical historian Dr. Lindsey Fitzharris shared on X (formerly Twitter) recently.



She posted an x-ray of the bird on her page with his knees located more or less directly below the ribs ― far from the bird’s visible legs.



“Wait... so mean to tell me these guys go all over the place... in a sort of squatting walk?” one X user responded to the news.

Happy Tuesday! Penguins do have knees, but they aren't where you think they should be. #TheMoreYouKnow pic.twitter.com/9M7PcA5RPv — Dr Lindsey Fitzharris (@DrLindseyFitz) April 30, 2024

Bird’s knees are pretty interesting in general

Even in leggier birds, like herons, you likely can’t see the bird’s “knee” ― even though you will be able to spot a backwards-facing joint.



“Their knee does bend forward like a human’s but you usually can’t see it because it’s covered by feathers,” North Dakota Game and Fish says.



National Geographic says, “That joint in the middle, which most people think of as the ‘knee,’ is actually the ankle.”



That means birds all walk on their toes ― one of which usually points backwards and is called the hallux.



As one X user commented under the original penguin post, “I’m not saying that’s a design flaw but why????”



Pheasants can even use their toes as weapons