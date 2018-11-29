It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, but our purses are already starting to feel the festive pinch. So if like us you’re trying to do things on a budget, you’ll be pleased to hear that Which? has revealed where you can get a cheap tree.

Supermarkets seem to be offering the best options for those looking to save some pennies with Asda’s Norway Spruce (80-100 cm) and Sainsbury’s Omorika tree (90cm) both coming in at £10.

The watchdog also found that for customers with a little more money to spend, there are bargains to be had at B&Q, where you can get a 150-175cm Norway Spruce for £12, or the same tree at Aldi for £14.99 and Morrisons for £15.00.