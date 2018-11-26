Decorating your Christmas tree is the most exciting part of the festive season. If you love the scent of real pine trees filling your home or enjoy an artificial one to fill with ornaments you’ve collected throughout the year, nothing adds a personal touch quite like a festive trinket. Whether you’re opting for a classic red, green and gold colour scheme or are giving your tree an ethical makeover with plastic-free baubles, get in the Christmas spirit with our edit of the most colourful, classic, silly and quirky decorations, all for under £10. Family Affair

Timberscrafts on Etsy

Personalised family bauble, £6 What’s not to love about this wooden bauble? Eco-friendly and customisable, it’s a piece that will see you through many Christmas trees to come. Add up to six family members including pets for the ultimate one-of-a-kind piece. DIY

WhatsThatUK on Etsy

Build your own lego bauble, £7.95 Build your own bauble or buy one ready made for the lego fan in your family. Bring out the inner child or help the little ones create their own individual decoration with this creative twist to a classic bauble design. Christmas Robin

TaylorMadeGlassUK on Etsy

Glass robin suncatcher, £10 This glass and copper foil tree ornament makes a classy addition to the festivities. Position your tree near a window to enjoy it catching the sunlight. Skull-ptures

SazSkullduggery on Etsy

Glitter skull baubles, £3.99 Vamp up your tree with this glitter-dipped skull bauble. Pick from blue, black, gold, green, pink, purple, red or silver, this resin decoration will definitely turn heads this Christmas. ’Tis The Season

SariaCrafts4u on Etsy

Ugly Christmas jumper tree decorations, £2.50 What’s Christmas without an ugly jumper? Go all out and get a Christmas jumper for your tree, too. Our favourite is the elf down a chimney. Buy individual ones for £2.50 or a set of five for £10 with bunting to create a garland. All That Glitters

Thatglitterlife on Etsy

Unicorn Christmas bauble, £4.95 Unicorns are the mystical animal of the year and this eye-catching unicorn tree decoration is a must-have. Each bauble is made to order, embellished with flowers, feathers and diamantes, with personalisation available at no extra cost. Love unicorns? Check out our guide to the best unicorn gifts for kids, as reviewed by a five-year-old. Put A Cork In It

PomJoyFun on Etsy

Wine cork Christmas tree, £9.66 For the wine-lovers, up next is a Christmas tree ornament made from recycled wine corks. A steal for the environmentally conscious shopper. Dreaming Of A White Christmas

BloomingCottageShop on Etsy

Snowflake crochet tree decoration, £3 Available in eight different patterns, these handmade crochet decorations are a unique and long-lasting alternative to the usual extravagance found at Christmas. Let’s Dance

MaterialGods on Etsy

David Bowie Christmas tree topper, £10 For the unconventional, top off your tree with the iconic David Bowie in his striped bodysuit worn for the Aladdin Sane tour in 1973, designed by Kansai Yamamoto.

GoogieandGrin on Etsy

Felt Christmas fairy lights, £10 Save some pennies on the electricity bill and instead drape these fairy lights around your tree. Attached to the twine are 10 brightly coloured bulbs in red, blue, yellow, green and orange felt, measuring 120cm long in total. Not just for Christmas, this will also brighten up any room throughout the year.