'There Was A Mole': The Enduring Mystery Of The White Cadbury's Creme Egg

“Nobody knows where they were made or how they got into the boxes, we have operators watching the production line at all times.” Shaheed Khattak, 22, an engineer on Cadbury’s one and only Creme Egg production line, speculates about the mysterious, and unknown, origins of the now-famed white Creme eggs. HuffPost UK is speaking to Khattak on the phone from the floor of the iconic chocolate factory in Bournville, four miles outside of Birmingham, just weeks after the country embarked on a mission worthy of a Roald Dahl novel - to track down the limited edition white eggs, with the chance of winning £2000. Khattak - who has worked at the factory since he was just 16 years old - and his apprentice Althea Stephenson, 19, both agree: “We must have a mole somewhere. Someone must have been paid off!” [Read More: This is the right way to eat a Creme Egg, according to the people who make them]

