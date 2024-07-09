White House Says Biden Is Not Being Treated For Parkinson's

LOADING ERROR LOADING

In a tense exchange with reporters, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Joe Biden is not being treated for Parkinson’s disease and sparred with journalists asking why a specialist in the condition had been visiting the White House.

The press conference was dominated by questions about Biden’s health after media reports on the White House visitor log found that a neurologist with expertise in Parkinson’s disease had visited eight times from the summer of 2023 through this spring.

The president is not being treated for the neurodegenerative disease, Jean-Pierre said, and his medical exam in February found no evidence of it.

But things grew biting between the press secretary and reporters when Jean-Pierre refused to confirm that the specialist, Dr. Kevin Cannard, had even visited, much less explain why he had made repeated visits.

“We’re miffed around here about how information has been shared with the press corps,” CBS News correspondent Ed O’Keefe said.

“It doesn’t matter how hard you push me, it doesn’t matter how angry you get with me, I’m not going to confirm a name,” Jean-Pierre replied. “It doesn’t matter if it’s even in the log. I’m not going to do that from here. What I can share with you is the president has seen a neurologist for his physical three times.”

Following Monday’s reports on the visits from Cannard, who works for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the White House emphasized that doctors visit many people at the White House.

“A wide variety of specialists from the Walter Reed system visit the White House complex to treat the thousands of military personnel who work on the grounds,” Andrew Bates, a White House spokesperson, said in a statement.

Questions about Biden’s cognitive and physical health have been swirling ever since the president’s disastrous debate performance against presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump last month. On more than one occasion throughout the debate, Biden appeared to lose his train of thought, stumble over his words and experience confusion.

Midway through the debate, the White House shared with reporters that Biden was suffering from a cold. Later, Jean-Pierre added that his performance was impacted by a busy travel schedule.

Parkinson’s, a disease of the central nervous system, is generally characterised by tremors, rigidity and trouble with balance. In its advanced stages, it may result in dementia, psychosis and other behavioural changes.

