Who Is Erin Carter? Is The Netflix Drama Everyone Is Talking About – Here’s Why

Who Is Erin Carter? is the question many TV fans are asking right now, thanks to Netflix’s latest thriller series.

The seven-part drama has shot to the top of the streaming service’s most-watched list after racking up 13.2 million views in just a few days, according to Deadline.

But what is the show all about? And why has its success come as a bit of a surprise to some critics?

Here’s everything you need to know…

What’s the Netflix drama about?

The show centres on Erin Carter, a British expat who flees the UK and starts a new life with her daughter as a substitute teacher in Barcelona.

When her local supermarket is robbed by armed men, Erin jumps into action, and it soon becomes apparent that she’s not your average teacher.

As the authorities begin to wonder where she learned such impressive moves, Erin’s new life in Spain becomes a lot less tranquil, and her mysterious past slowly becomes exposed.

Who’s in the cast?

Erin is played by Kurdish-Swedish actress Evin Ahmad, who has previously been nominated for two Guldbagge Awards, which are Sweden’s equivalent of the Oscars.

She also won the Shooting Star prize at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2022, and you might recognise her if you’ve seen some of Netflix’s past Nordic noir offerings: Snabba Cash, Quicksand or The Rain.

Erin’s daughter Harper is played by Indica Watson, a child actor who has already appeared in shows such as Sherlock and Deep State.

Completing their on-screen family is Erin’s partner Jordi, played by Sean Teale, who broke onto the scene as part of the third generation of Skins teenagers.

Sean Teale as Jordi Carter Netflix

Jamie Bamber (Marcella) plays a British police officer who has history with Erin while Spanish actor Pep Ambròs stars as Emilio, an officer investigating the grocery store robbery.

Other recognisable faces are Douglas Henshall (Shetland, Outlander) as a father of a child at Erin’s new school, Irish star Denise Gough – whose character Margot Muller knows Erin from life in the UK – and Susannah Fielding, who popped up in Death On The Nile, as one of Erin’s friends.

What have critics said?

While viewers seem to be loving the series, critics were somewhat divided when they shared their verdicts last month.

“This mystery drama is deathly dull, packed with clichés and atrocious dialogue,” reads the Guardian’s one-star review.

In a more generous assessment, Time’s critic says the series “possesses all the elements of an addictive, old-school action drama”.

“The show’s production values are high without feeling ostentatious,” they add. “There’s a refreshing minimalism to the fight scenes, which make clever use of the suburban setting.”

“Despite some plot contrivances in the first episode, we’re still recommending Who Is Erin Carter? because Evin Ahmad does a good job making Erin a bit more credible.” say Decider.

Is there a trailer?

There is. You can watch it below: