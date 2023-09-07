Here’s What The Who Is Erin Carter? Stars Have Said About A Possible Season Two

Evin Ahmad in Who Is Erin Carter? Netflix

Who Is Erin Carter? is the Netflix drama everyone is talking about – but despite topping the streaming service’s chart, it’s unclear if it’ll be getting a season two.

The thriller was billed a ‘limited series’ but that label hasn’t stopped other studios before, with HBO finding ways to continue The White Lotus and Big Little Lies.

Who Is Erin Carter?’s stars have now spoken out and fans will be delighted to hear that they have plenty of ideas for how a second season could work.

The twist-packed finale delivered something of a cliffhanger, as Erin managed to outsmart the shady characters from her past while keeping husband Jordi and daughter Harper – who were both clueless about her history – in her life.

But as the family enjoyed some much-needed rest on a beach, Erin’s old handler approached her and proposed working together again.

Evin Ahmad, who plays Erin, labelled the show’s opening ending as “quite the tease” in an interview with Polygon.

Explaining that there have been brief discussions about more episodes, the actress – who was able to conduct the interview because she’s not a member of the striking SAG-AFTRA – said: “We did talk about countries we’d like it to be set in — we did talk about Japan, that would’ve been super cool; I would like to go to Japan!”

Evin Ahmad Andreas Rentz via Getty Images

In order for a second series to be set in Asia, it’s likely Erin would have to risk losing the family she worked so hard to keep, though.

Evin added: “If she goes that path she might lose Jordi and Harper — unless she becomes an undercover cop again.

“And they kind of understand her job, and they’re respectful. But I find it very difficult [to see if] Jordi would accept it.”

Meanwhile, Sean Tulle, who plays Erin’s husband Jordi, has spoken to the show’s writer Jack Lothian about what the future could hold.

Sean Teale in Who Is Erin Carter? Netflix

He said (via the Daily Express): “Me and Jack were talking and there are moments towards the end of the series where Jordi’s profession as a nurse is of value.

“It would be interesting to see how his skills could be utilised in the future.

“I would like to see how Jordi handles the fallout from all of this, it’d be very important that we explored that – whether he can cope with it all, how he rationalises it. If it’s worth it or just whether he’s capable of it.”