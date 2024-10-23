Whoopi Goldberg Has 1 Big Complaint About Trump Making Fries At McDonald’s

LOADING ERROR LOADING

That’s because, unlike real employees for the fast-food chain, the former president didn’t wear a hairnet while making french fries.

And Goldberg got salty about it during Tuesday’s broadcast of “The View.”

While fellow co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines mocked Trump for not being willing to discuss improving working conditions and pay for McDonald’s employees, Goldberg expressed her disgust with him not having on a hairnet, saying that it “really bothered me.”

“No net? Really? I don’t want your french fries!” she later added.

#WhoopiGoldberg reacts to former Pres. Trump's visit to McDonald's and looks back on Vice Pres. Harris' 2019 visit to Las Vegas where she joined McDonald's workers who were protesting for better wages and working conditions. pic.twitter.com/Tmsr7kzdkU — The View (@TheView) October 22, 2024

Goldberg’s gripe happened during a segment about Trump’s visit to the fast-food restaurant, which was done to undermine Kamala Harris, who has previously claimed that she worked at McDonald’s in the early ’80s.

Since most businesses don’t keep employee records beyond seven years, McDonald’s hasn’t come forth with evidence.

In August, some conservative journalists at the Washington Free Beacon argued that Harris never worked at the fast-food giant because she didn’t put it on her resume when seeking a job as a summer law clerk in 1987.

They were mocked by people who also didn’t put fast-food jobs on their resumes when applying for higher-level positions.

McDonald’s did issue a statement after Trump’s visit that didn’t confirm whether Harris worked for one of its restaurants but did clarify that it wanted to be neutral about the election.