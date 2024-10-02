Whoopi Goldberg Has Some Choice Words For Zachary Levi After His Comments About Endorsing Trump

Whoopi Goldberg addresses Zachary Levi on The View ABC

Whoopi Goldberg took a second to “school” Zachary Levi after the Shazam! star’s recent endorsement for Donald Trump in the upcoming US election.

“That’s not necessarily true,” the Oscar winner responded. “From the beginning of Hollywood, it’s always been a very right-leaning town. But I know you don’t know much about the Hollywood history, so let me school you.”

“Uh oh,” one of Whoopi’s co-hosts was heard uttering off-screen, as the anchor’s speech got underway.

Zachary Levi via Associated Press

Whoopi – one of only a handful of performers to land EGOT status over the course of her decades-long career – explained: “[In Hollywood] we are, like America is, a mixed bunch. And sometimes it may seem like there are more Democrats, and sometimes it seems like there’s more Republicans.

“But the truth of the matter is, very few people seem to bite it because they’re Republican.”

Pointing out that stars like Jon Voigt and Dennis Quaid are both “still working” (in fact, they’re both in films that are in cinemas now) after endorsing Trump, she added: “Stop that! It’s more BS, and it’s unnecessary.”

CELEBS PRESSURED TO ENDORSE A CANDIDATE? After Chappell Roan canceled shows following backlash from fans for saying she wouldn't endorse a candidate for president and actor Zachary Levi says his endorsement of Trump could be "career suicide," #TheView co-hosts weigh in. pic.twitter.com/p5jWVmQNvn — The View (@TheView) October 1, 2024

Zachary previously made an appearance at a Trump rally in Michigan over the weekend, saying that in a “perfect world” he’d have voted for independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr, who dropped out of the presidential race earlier in the year.