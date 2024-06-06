Whoopi Goldberg's Sister Act Reunion Performance Has Us All Smiling And Crying In Equal Measure

Whoopi Goldberg had a surprise in store for fans of Sister Act to commemorate its sequel’s 20th anniversary.
During Wednesday’s edition of The View, the Oscar winner got back in the habit for a reprise of two of Sister Act 2’s big musical numbers, Joyful Joyful and Oh Happy Day.
She was joined by several of her former co-stars, including Kathy Najimy and recent Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, as well as students from New York’s iconic LaGuardia High School.
By the end of the performance, Whoopi was in tears – and, to be fair, so were plenty of people watching the numbers back after they were posted online:
Playing Deloris Van Cartier in Sister Act and its sequel Back In The Habit is undoubtedly one of Whoopi’s most memorable performances.
In 2006, the original film was also adapted for the stage, running on both the West End and Broadway, and picking up a slew of awards at the Tonys and Olivier Awards.
More recently, Whoopi has made no secret of her hopes to reprise the role in a third Sister Act film, revealing in 2020: “I keep asking, but they keep telling me people don’t want it. I say, “I think you’re not asking the right people because people do want it.”
During Wednesday’s edition of The View, the staple panellist revealed: “Don’t forget, Sister Act 3 is in the works. The script is in and I can’t wait for the day I can say, “Come along for the ride’, because we got that green light!”