Whoopi Goldberg's Sister Act Reunion Performance Has Us All Smiling And Crying In Equal Measure

Whoopi Goldberg on The View ABC/Lou Rocco

Whoopi Goldberg had a surprise in store for fans of Sister Act to commemorate its sequel’s 20th anniversary.

During Wednesday’s edition of The View, the Oscar winner got back in the habit for a reprise of two of Sister Act 2’s big musical numbers, Joyful Joyful and Oh Happy Day.

Advertisement

She was joined by several of her former co-stars, including Kathy Najimy and recent Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, as well as students from New York’s iconic LaGuardia High School.

By the end of the performance, Whoopi was in tears – and, to be fair, so were plenty of people watching the numbers back after they were posted online:

30 Year anniversary of Sister Act 2



This reunion video 😭❤️. Whoopi crying at the end of the performance 😩. They all sound just as good as they did 30 years ago.



pic.twitter.com/mnHA9q1hmX — KWAJO- Social Issues Campaigner (@Kwajotweneboa) June 5, 2024

Nah, this is beautiful!



Celebrating Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit’s 30th anniversary, Whoopi Goldberg led the cast in a revival of the film’s signature performances, “Oh Happy Day” and “Joyful, Joyful,” on her daytime talk show The View. pic.twitter.com/AYY4BaLgTv — Nadine White. (@Nadine_Writes) June 6, 2024

Advertisement

I am WRECKED. 😭😭😭 — Kristina (@dumb_birdDee) June 6, 2024

This was such a good show today! Blessed my spirit! This movie is a cult classic. Watched it over and over as a kid. — Princella D. Smith (@princellasmith) June 6, 2024

I’m like Whoopie balling my eyes out. How iconic a moment and just amazing!!! — CrissyLV (@CrissyVigil) June 5, 2024

The joy this brings me. I’m revived. https://t.co/o7oLACh7K9 — And I’m Victoria, Malcolm... ✌🏻🐑 (@husseybyname) June 5, 2024

Advertisement

My depression has been cured! I just needed the cast of Sister Act 2 to have a reunion and perform Joyful Joyful on The View https://t.co/hKrrTUBd2O — 👽brittny pierre🪩 (@sleep2dream) June 5, 2024

did anyone else tear up 😭 https://t.co/d3BFVcVDG8 — juliana (@thecityofjules) June 6, 2024

I’m literally BAWLING! This movie meant so much to me as a kid growing up. Tanya Blount, the VOCALIST that you are! OMG I got chills all over. This is apart of modern history. I’m forever grateful for this film and aunty @thesherylralph I love you so much ❤️ https://t.co/7cXfDrqJUO — IG: _ ☈OMEKO✨🇯🇲 (@_romeko) June 6, 2024

This song went triple platinum in my house as a child. https://t.co/gU45kMm43Z — Jeff Poulard (@JP_ComplianceJD) June 6, 2024

Real tears. Whew Let me go watch https://t.co/ZRl02gZ1W8 — Shaina Wiel (@ShaiMW) June 6, 2024

Advertisement

Whoopi crying at the end of joyful joyful got me man 😩 I’m so glad they did a reunion for that movie — Kai (@MufasaJams) June 6, 2024

Playing Deloris Van Cartier in Sister Act and its sequel Back In The Habit is undoubtedly one of Whoopi’s most memorable performances.

In 2006, the original film was also adapted for the stage, running on both the West End and Broadway, and picking up a slew of awards at the Tonys and Olivier Awards.

More recently, Whoopi has made no secret of her hopes to reprise the role in a third Sister Act film, revealing in 2020: “I keep asking, but they keep telling me people don’t want it. I say, “I think you’re not asking the right people because people do want it.”

During Wednesday’s edition of The View, the staple panellist revealed: “Don’t forget, Sister Act 3 is in the works. The script is in and I can’t wait for the day I can say, “Come along for the ride’, because we got that green light!”