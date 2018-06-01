Why Are People Angry About Trump’s Steel Tariffs – And What Do They Mean For Us?

The Trump administration has imposed tariffs on steel and aluminium from Europe, Mexico and Canada, prompting stock prices to plummet and ramping up fears of a trade war.

After the announcement, stocks for industrial companies fell as they faced the prospect of paying more for metals they use to make aircraft and machinery.

Companies that make household items took some of the worst losses, as products including orange juice and peanut butter might be hit with European tariffs, introduced in retaliation to the move by Trump.

The EU has already threatened to counterpunch by targeting US products, including Kentucky bourbon, blue jeans and motorcycles.

The US tariff – 25% to be imposed on imported steel and 10% on aluminium –will come into effect from Friday.

President Trump had originally imposed the tariffs in March, saying reliance on imported metals threatened national security. But he exempted Canada, Mexico and the European Union to buy time for negotiations – a delay that expired at midnight on Thursday.

What does it mean?

A tariff works by restricting imports by increasing the price of goods and services purchased from overseas, making them less attractive to consumers and therefore encouraging them to buy goods produced in their own country.

In plain terms, Trump’s tariffs will give a boost to American makers of steel and aluminium by making foreign metals more expensive. But companies in the US that use imported steel will also face higher costs as other countries impose their own tariffs in return.

This will drive up prices up for American consumers and companies – which is likely to heighten uncertainty for businesses and investors around the globe.

And as the tariffs will allow domestic steel and aluminium producers to raise prices, this will in turn squeeze companies — from car makers to can producers — that buy those metals.