Here's The Real Reason Your Dog Steals Your Shoes, And It's Pretty Heartwarming

If you’ve got a cat, you’ll know that their characteristically cryptic signs of affection ― from headbutting to stretching ― basically require a manual to understand.

Not so with dogs, we tell ourselves. Those wag their tails and wiggle their bottoms to show joy; they lick our faces and jump to greet us when we’re back home.

But perhaps canines are more complex than they look. After all, experts say that one of their most inscrutable (and infuriating) behaviours, stealing your shoes, has a secret meaning.

Which is?

It’s a sign of trust, affection, and bonding (from the dog’s perspective, of course. You may see the theft act of devotion differently).

In a TikTok, veterinarian Dr. Adam Christman said that “this is a thing ― they take your shoe” if they trust you.

He’s not alone. While experts say it’s not the only cause ― teething puppies may find chewy leather soothing, for instance ― it’s a likely reason for many thefts.

“Because your socks and shoes will smell strongly to your dog and be a very familiar scent, some dogs use such things as a type of security blanket that smells like their favourite people and that helps to provide reassurance and comfort if they are on their own or cannot get your attention,” Pets4Homes says.

We sweat more from the bottoms of our feet than other parts of our body (not least because they have a whopping 250,000 sweat glands).

And when it comes to cloaking themselves in your soothing scent, the stinkier, older, and generally more mangy the shoe, the better in your dog’s eyes (or nose).

That soothing, familiar smell may also be why some dogs sleep next to shoes.

Is that the only reason?

Far from it. As we’ve said before, your favourite slipper can make an effective ― if unfortunate ― teething toy for ailing puppies.

And Dog’s Trust warns that if you’re not careful, you could accidentally be turning serial robbery into a fun game for your pet.

When you chase your dog after they pick up an object, and essentially play a tug-of-war with them when they get caught, they’re very tempted to repeat what they saw as a fun game.

Ensure they get plenty of exercise and have their own toys if the thievery has gone beyond a mild annoyance, and try not to “reward” robberies.