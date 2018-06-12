I am a Remainer. I continue to believe Britain’s future should be within the EU, not outside of it.

I have marched at anti-Brexit rallies. I have waved placards outside Parliament. I have spoken at anti-Brexit demonstrations.

In September 2017 I started a petition on the House of Commons website calling for a “referendum on the final Brexit deal”. The petition gained 100,000 signatures in one week and was debated in parliament in December 2017. It demands a referendum that allows the people to choose between Accepting the final deal (and leaving the EU), Refusing the final deal (and leaving the EU) and Remaining in the EU (by revoking Article 50).

Only when a final deal is known are the British public in a position to choose what is best for them. To borrow a phrase from the People’s Vote – “You wouldn’t sign a bill without checking it first, so why should the Brexit deal be any different?”