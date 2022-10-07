We Are Nurses. This Is Why We Have To Strike

sdominick via Getty Images

In her 14 years working as a nurse, Caz*, 35, from Cardiff, has “never seen such low morale with colleagues”.

The coronavirus pandemic stretched the already-depleted NHS to breaking point, with higher demand on services equating to longer, tougher shifts for staff. Yet nurses have seen their real-term earnings fall by 6% in the last decade, according to the latest analysis by London Economics.

Advertisement

It’s why the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) is asking its 300,000 members to vote on strike action for the first time in its 106-year history. With the cost of living rising and no guarantee of improved working conditions, nurses like Caz feel they have no choice but to take a stand.

“I am seeing friends consciously leaving the NHS to pursue a job outside of nursing because they are so fed up. Nurses are overworked and patient safety is being compromised as a result,” she tells HuffPost UK.

“Nurses feel undervalued and neglected by this government, we are hoping strike action can change this. Lack of pay increases in line with the rising cost of living is having a massive impact, but when I speak to my nursing colleagues, patient safety and ensuring patients get the care that they deserve is at the forefront – this is where our concerns lie! It’s time for the government to invest in the NHS.”

Advertisement

Nurses will start casting their votes on whether they should strike in the first UK-wide ballot by the RCN, with the result due next month. If the strikes do go ahead, this would affect non-urgent but not emergency care, the union says.

The RCN is asking for a 5% pay rise for all nurses above the RPI inflation rate of 12%.

“Governments have repeatedly neglected the NHS and the value of nursing,” said RCN chief executive Pat Cullen. “We can change this if together we say ‘enough is enough.’”

Already, nurses on social media have expressed support for the strike action.

I am 60 and have been a nurse for 42 years. Deeply saddened but will be voting to strike. 1. For patient safety 2. For better pay - to encourage people to enter the profession. Who will look after us in the next 20 years 🤷‍♀️@LBC — Karen Parry (@KarenPa25006639) October 6, 2022

I’m a nurse and will be voting to strike. I swore I never would, but enough is enough! And for anyone saying we’ll compromise patient safety 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/DL5sqbccYF — Emma1215 (@Emma12150) October 1, 2022

I am a Registered Nurse James, and I will be voting to strike. It’s not just about pay, it’s about safe staffing levels, and safe care. Nurses are leaving the profession at an alarming rate, if conditions do not change, there will be no one left. #FairPayForNursing — Cathy Murphy 💙 (@MrsMurphySoton) October 6, 2022

Sarah, a 45-year-old nurse from North London, believes striking is the only option nurses have left.

“Year after year we receive a real-terms pay cut, it is becoming harder and harder to live on my current wage,” says Sarah, who is part NHS socialists, a group of nurses calling for fair pay and treatment for nurses all over the country.

Advertisement

“The cost of living crisis has meant I need to budget every penny. By the time I have paid my bills, food and travel expenses there is little to no money for even the most basic of luxuries.

“It really feels like I’m working every day just to survive. I’m really scared about the future, if things get any worse and prices go up further I don’t know how I will be able to survive.”

Work for Sarah is stressful and the workload only seems to be getting larger, while staffing resources decline.

“Staffing levels in the NHS are becoming increasingly dangerous for patients and staff, I have seen it with my own eyes!” she says. “‘More work, less money’ seems to be the mantra now!”

HuffPost UK asked the Department of Health and Social Care for comment on this issues raised by nurses. A spokesperson said: “We value the hard work of NHS nurses and are working hard to support them – including by giving over 1 million NHS workers, including nurses, a pay rise of at least £1,400 this year, as recommended by the independent NHS Pay Review Body.

Advertisement

“NHS staff also received a 3% pay rise last year, increasing nurses’ pay by £1,000 on average despite a public sector pay freeze. Industrial action is a matter for unions, and we urge them to carefully consider the potential impacts on patients.”

The voting ballot on strike action is now open and closes on November 2. The union is also asking members of the public to get involved by co-signing a letter to Prime Minister Liz Truss. The letter to the government asks to “protect nursing to protect the public” and “see sense.”