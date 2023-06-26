This Is What Dua Lipa Was Up To At The Weekend Instead Of Joining Elton John At Glastonbury

Dua Lipa and Elton John Getty Images

Dua Lipa spent her weekend cooking up a storm for friends and family instead of joining Elton John at Glastonbury, she has revealed.

Elton took to the stage on Sunday evening to close this year’s festival on the Pyramid Stage, in what was also billed as his last-ever UK live show.

Prior to the set, the music legend had teased that he would be joined by a number of special guests, with many expecting to see Dua appear alongside him to sing their 2021 collaboration Cold Heart.

However, Dua was a no-show at the festival, with Elton calling upon the crowd to help him sing their number one hit in her place.

“The person I did this song with isn’t here, so I’m going to ask you to sing her part please and sing it loudly,” he said.

On Instagram, Dua could be seen on her stories hosting a meal for her nearest and dearest over the weekend.

Dua cooked a meal for her friends and family this weekend Instagram

She was joined by younger sister, dancer Rina, and model Frances Phillips, among others at the outdoor dinner party.

But while she didn’t play Glastonbury, she did send her love to Elton after his set, reposting a video of him singing Cold Heart on her Insta Stories alongside multiple heart emojis.

Dua Lipa did acknowledge Elton's Glastonbury set on Instagram Instagram

It had also been rumoured that Eminem and Britney Spears were set to duet with Elton during the set, but these reports ultimately turned out to be unfounded.

During his performance, Elton brought out Jacob Lusk of Gabriels for Are You Ready For Love, for which they were also joined by the London Community Gospel Choir.

Later in the show, singer-songwriter Rina Sawayama took on Kiki Dee’s parts in the classic Don’t Go Breaking My Heart, while Sir Elton and US star Stephen Sanchez performed a cover of the latter’s hit Until I Found You.