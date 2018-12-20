Now, medical professionals are warning against taking antidepressants without a prescription, explaining that the consequences could be “catastrophic”.

Among those surveyed who have a mental illness, 25% said they didn’t go to their doctor for help because “they have used services before and they were poor” and “the below-par services have a bad reputation”.

Nearly a third (29%) were found to be taking, or had previously taken, a form of the medicine despite not having a prescription, the poll of 2,000 people by Chemist 4 U revealed.

A surprising number of people are taking antidepressants which haven’t been prescribed to them, a survey has found.

There are 27 antidepressant drugs licensed in the UK, all of which work in different ways and are prescribed in varying doses, depending on the severity of a person’s mental illness.

More than four million people in England are long-term users of antidepressants, with 7.3 million being prescribed antidepressants between 2017 and 2018, a Freedom of Information request by the Guardian revealed.

Dr Kenny Livingstone, a registered GP and founder of ZoomDoc, said it’s unfortunately common for patients to take or use medication prescribed to family members or friends, including antidepressants. “It is also very dangerous,” he said.

This is because the drugs might not work alongside other medications, or may react badly with them. Additionally, Dr Livingstone said patients who are depressed, anxious or having other mental health issues are clinically not well enough to make objective decisions with regards to their own health.

Shamir Patel, pharmacist from Chemist 4 U, said medicines are prescribed because they are appropriate to the person they have been dispensed to. “A GP or pharmacist will make a full assessment of an individual and their condition before assigning medicine to them,” he said. “So taking medicine that is not specifically prescribed to you can be absolutely detrimental to your health.

Both Patel and Dr Livingstone warned that antidepressants should never be taken without medical advice and monitoring.

“Often when starting antidepressants, your mood can dip and a depressed patient may become more depressed,” said Dr Livingstone. “Patients may not realise this and the consequences could be catastrophic.”

Patel added: “You could be putting something incredibly damaging to you in your body – no two people are the same.”

It’s far safer to see a GP or speak to one. Dr Livingstone urged people who aren’t happy with their GP to find another one they feel comfortable with.