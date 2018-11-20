The number of antidepressants prescribed in England rose after the EU referendum by more than 13% compared with other drugs, a new study suggests.

The spike in drugs like Prozac might have been prompted by increased uncertainty in the wake of the vote, according to researchers at the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health.

They said their findings suggested mental health service provision may need to be strengthened during periods of national uncertainty and anxiety.

Evidence already exists that major societal events like a terror incident can affect a nation’s mental health and the researchers wanted to find out if the vote for Brexit might have had a similar impact.

So they compared official monthly prescribing data for more than 30 branded antidepressants, like Prozac, for all 326 voting areas in England with other classes of drugs for conditions less likely to be immediately affected by changes in mood.

These included drugs to treat anaemia, gout, diabetes, thyroid problems, drugs to lower blood glucose and blood fats, and muscle relaxants.

The researchers looked at prescribing patterns specifically for the month of July for every year between 2011-16, to capture the immediate aftermath of the referendum result the previous month.

To ensure they could compare the different types of drugs, they calculated a ‘defined daily dose’ (DDD) reached by multiplying the number of milligrams prescribed by the strength of each pill.