This Is Why You Should Take Your Kids To The Park After School

Getting out and about in the great outdoors could give your kids a head start in school, according to a new study.

The research looked at the working memory of almost 5,000 children in different urban areas of England and found those who lived in places with more green spaces performed better than those who did not.

The researchers raised the possibility that children from richer families may typically live in leafier areas and may also have better access to education. But they found socioeconomic status did not actually make a difference, as green space appeared to improve children’s memory regardless of their family wealth.