Will Boris Johnson Resign Over Partygate Fine? What Happens If The PM Quits Or Faces A Conservative Leadership Contest

Speaking during a televised press conference on December 15, Johnson told the public: “I follow the rules.”

If Johnson does go, it will most likely be because his own MPs kick him out rather than choosing to leave No.10 voluntarily.

One Tory MP told HuffPost: “If he doesn’t get fined, he’s got away with it. But if he does, then all bets are off. I think there will be resignations from government. If the prime minister breaks the law, then consequences must flow.”

But another said: “Everybody will hold their judgment until the result of the local elections.”

There is also the question of who would takeover, given Rishi Sunak has been engulfed in his own political nightmare.