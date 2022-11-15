Will Ferrell’s Most Prized Momento From A Film Set Really Took Some Balls To Steal

It’s not uncommon for film stars to nick a memento or two from the sets of the films they’ve starred in once the cameras stop rolling.

But it really took some balls for Will Ferrell to steal his most prized possession from the set of Step Brothers.

We mean, he literally took some balls.

During an appearance on Tuesday’s This Morning alongside Octavia Spencer to promote their new Christmas movie Spirited, the Elf star revealed he managed to nab one of the more risqué pieces of memorabilia from the set of the 2008 comedy.

Will Ferrell Randy Holmes via Getty Images

“I have some interesting mementos from some of my films, but the most valuable one, literally, is from Step Brothers – prosthetics, of sorts,” the actor said.

He then declared: “Some testicles!”

“The testicles I put on a drum set, and I bring them out for dinner parties,” he revealed.

After a photo was shown of the. Hollywood star holding the prosthetic testicles, he joked: “That looks like a crazy person.”

He then added: “I just have a little special box I keep them in.”

Will Ferrell and his... testicles ITV

In Step Brothers, Will’s character Brennan is seen rubbing the (prosthetic) testicles on stepbrother Dale’s (John C Reilly) drum set.

Will Ferrell starred alongside John C Reilly (R) in the 2008 comedy Step Brothers. ColumbiaColumbia/Kobal/Shutterstock

Earlier this month, Will revived arguably his most famous character as Buddy The Elf made a triumphant return to our screens.

The festive character, played by Will in the beloved 2003 film Elf, features in Asda’s new Christmas TV advert.

The 90-second ad sees Buddy become the supermarket’s latest recruit as he sets about turning the store into a winter wonderland.

It uses original footage and iconic lines from the film merged with newly filmed scenes to place Buddy right at the heart of a bustling Asda store in the build-up to his favourite time of year.